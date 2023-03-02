INDIA

After 29 yrs, charges framed against SHO in Rampur Tiraha case

NewsWire
0
0

Almost 29 years after the incident, a fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar has framed charges against the then station in-charge of Chapaar police station Rajveer Singh in the Rampur Tiraha firing case.

Singh (65) was accused of tearing the general diary page containing evidence of firing on Uttarakhand statehood protesters by police.

District government counsel Rajeev Sharma said, “The accused SHO has been charged with IPC sections 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 218 (public servant framing an incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment).”

According to defence lawyer Gyan Kumar, the former SHO is now suffering from cancer and was brought from Mathura in an ambulance to appear before the court.

“The court has fixed March 13 as the next date of hearing,” said Kumar.

Last week, the court issued NBWs against 23 police personnel for not appearing before it in the 29-year-old case under IPC sections 376-G (gangrape), 392 (robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

It may be recalled that on the night of October 1, 1994, hundreds of activists, who were on their way to Delhi from a region of UP (now Uttarakhand), were stopped by police in Muzaffarnagar.

Initially, there was a lathi-charge followed by police firing in which six people died and several others were injured.

The incident led to national outrage and became a turning point for the creation of Uttarakhand.

20230302-092204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fist UP village to provide RO water in every home

    Rupee ends 5 paise lower at 79.81 against US dollar

    K’taka AAP opposes Centre’s decision to import areca nut, pepper

    From spurned men to unfaithful partners, the many shades of crimes...