After 30 yrs arms were being smuggled into Gujarat: DGP

A day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) jointly seized 40 kilogram of narcotics substances worth Rs 300 crore along with six pistols, 12 pistol magazines and 120 cartridges, 10 Pakistani crew members have been apprehended by the joint team of ICG and Gujarat ATS.

Sharing details of the primary investigation, the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), Ashish Bhatia told media on Tuesday, “Though there is no direct connect with 1992-93 arms landing between Porbandar and Salaya. After 30 years, once again arms were being smuggled, and six Italian semi- automatic pistols and live cartridges have been seized. The carriers were to smuggle narcotics and arms, and deliver it to an Indian receiver somewhere between Salaya and Okha port.”

The DGP also revealed that Pakistan-based druglord Haji Saleem Baloch was the mastermind behind the smuggling of drugs.

In the past, goods smuggled from Baloch had been seized.

It is too early to say who was going to receive the smuggled goods, but the top police officer was hopeful that during questioning all the details regarding the seizure would emerge.

Though the seizure was made early Monday morning and both the joint teams planned to bring the Pakistani fishing boat ‘Al Soheli’ to the Okha port, it was getting delayed, because the boat was in a bad condition, said the DGP.

During 2022 in six joint operations, Gujarat ATS and central agencies had seized Rs 4,374 crore worth narcotic substances, which was three times higher than the seizure in 2021.

Nearly 63 persons have been arrested so far in this connection.

20221227-175003

