After 4 days in dense forest, TN youth back home safe

An 18-year-old youth, who had ventured into deep forest in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Sunday along with three other friends, finally managed to get back home safely.

M.Ganesh and his friends had gone to deep forest to pray at a temple that was nine kilometers from the entry point of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

Forest department officials told IANS that the boy managed to return home on his own. Since he was extremely weak, he has been admitted to a local hospital. Police and forest officials told IANS that Ganesh would be questioned once he recovers from the present fatigue.

Notably, the temple in the deep forest in Sathyamangalam forest is nine kilometers from the mainland and if one loses direction, finding the way back becomes difficult. Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve officials told IANS that the area around the temple is inhabited by wild animals.

While three members of the team that had ventured into the forest had taken permission from the forest department, Ganesh did not.

Locals are allowed to visit the temple but only after taking permission.

