INDIA

After 4 decades J&K revives relationship with Bollywood: L-G

NewsWire
0
0

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that after almost four decades the UT has revived its relationship with Bollywood.

Addressing the G20 third working group meeting on tourism here, the Lt. Governor said J&K is witnessing a new era that has opened limitless possibilities of growth and peace.

He said that now foreign investments are coming into Jammu and Kashmir and people are looking forward to better times ahead.

“After a long pause of almost four decades, we have revived the relationship with Bollywood and launched a film policy in 2021 to attract more investment into the film sector and to make Jammu and Kashmir the most popular film shooting destination,” he said.

20230523-123604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Sensationalist lies’, says India’s high commissioner to UK on social media...

    Gulshan Devaiah to star in ‘Duranga’ based on Korean show ‘Flower...

    Centre urged to confer Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon Manipuri filmmaker

    BajwaLeaks: Pak Army chief’s family became billionaires in last six years