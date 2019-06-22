After 40 years under water, Kancheepuram temple deity to open for devotees from July 1

Chennai, June 28 (IANS) The temple town of Kancheepuram is gearing up to receive lakhs of devotees hoping for a rare ‘darshan’ of the Aththi Varadar deity after a long gap of 40 years at Devarajaswamy Temple.

The 12-foot idol of Aththi Varadar (made out of fig tree), lying in a silver casket under water in the temple tank for the past 40 years, was taken out on Friday early morning.

Devotees will be allowed in for 48 days from July 1 to August 17 at the Devarajaswamy temple, popularly known as Varadaraja Perumal Temple.

The last time Aththi Varadar was raised out of the water was on July 2, 1979 and before that in 1939.

Normally a person can have ‘darshan’ of Aththi Varadar once or twice in his or her lifetime.

“We are expecting between 30,000 – 50,000 devotees per day between July 1 and August 17. All the arrangements are in place. Three temporary bus stands have been built outside the town. Parking lots have been created outside the town for cars and other vehicles. Shuttle services will be operated to transport the devotees to the Varadaraja Perumal Temple,” P. Ponniah, Collector, Kancheepuram District told IANS.

During the first 24 days, Aththi Varadar will bless the devotees in a lying posture and the next 24 days in standing posture.

