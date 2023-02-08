Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that after 500 years, Lord Ram would adorn the throne of Ram temple in Ayodhya even as the CPI-M and the Congress do not believe in the existence of Lord Ram or Krishna.

Addressing an election rally at Majlishpur in western Tripura on Wednesday, the Chief Minister added that the Ram temple would be ready within a year and Lord Ram after sitting in his throne would give all of us his blessings.

“The Congress and the CPI-M have believed only in corruption and violence. Tripura was once infamous during the regime of Congress and CPI-M,” Adityanath said, adding that after the BJP-led government came to power (in 2018) in the state, peace and good governance have prevailed.

Saying that during the regime of the Congress and CPI-M the benefit of development and welfare did not reach to the people, he claimed that now Tripura has become one of the developed states in the country.

The double-engine government provided a lot from connectivity to welfare of the people, the Chief Minister said.

“People voted for the BJP, and the BJP government gave huge developmental gifts to the people. The Tripura government aiming to empower the women introduced 33 per cent reservation for the women in government jobs. Be it Awas Yojana or farmers’ welfare scheme to health scheme, the Modi government has given everything to the common and poor people.”

Adityanath also alleged that the Congress and CPI-M are trying to derail the development mission of the double-engine governments and their only aim is to keep the people backward to reap political dividends.

The Chief Minister said that corruption was at its peak when Congress ruled the country.

“The country witnessed the Congress’ coal scam, 2G scam, defence equipment procurement scandal and the Commonwealth Games scam. Corruption became synonymous with Congress,” he added.

