INDIA

After 6 days in Punjab, Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal

After six days in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday entered Himachal Pradesh where Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and state party President Pratibha Singh, among other party leaders, welcomed the day-long leg of the march in the state.

The flag handover ceremony was held on the border village of Ghatota in the hill state.

On entering the state, Rahul Gandhi said: “You had asked that yatra should pass through Himachal Pradesh. We changed the entire route.

“We gave little time to Himachal Pradesh, only one day, more time should have been given.”

He added the yatra has to reach Srinagar on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Pratibha Singh told the senior Congress leader that she had assured during a meeting in Delhi before the Assembly elections that “Himachal Pradesh aapki jholi mein aayega (Congress will win Himachal Pradesh elections)”.

“The beginning has been made in Dev Bhoomi and similarly we will hoist the Congress flag in every state,” she added.

