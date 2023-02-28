It took 66 years to connect Arunachal Pradesh’s Tali assembly constituency and its headquarters by roads, officials said on Tuesday.

Tali was last unconnected administrative centre and the only unconnected Assembly constituency of the state.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Pema Khandu became the first Chief Minister to reach Tali in Kra Daadi district by road.

During his visit to the area in 2017 by helicopter, Khandu had promised to the people that his next visit would be by road – a promise fulfilled on the auspicious occasion of Nyokum, a festival celebrated by the Nyishi tribe of the state.

Expressing his happiness, the Chief Minister said that though established in 1957, Tali administrative headquarters never saw road connectivity.

“We worked on mission mode to complete 51 km Yangte-Tali road at the earliest,” he said while joining the 45th NyokumYullo celebrations. He reiterated his appeal to the people “not to expect or demand land compensation”.

As overall development would follow road connectivity, Khandu said adding that if people give land free of cost, the government is duty bound to construct roads, wherever needed.

He called upon the people of Tali area, who have migrated to other towns and cities like Ziro and Itanagar, to resettle in their own villages.

He gave the example of local MLA JikkeTako, who has constructed his residence at Tali though being settled at Itanagar.

“This is your birth place. Your roots grow from this area. Even if you are settled elsewhere, stay connected to your roots. Have your home and hearth at Tali,” he said.

Khandu was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Namsai legislator Chow Zignu Namchoom, Palin legislator Balo Raja and others.

