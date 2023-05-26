INDIA

After 9 years in office, 73% happy with PM Modi’s work: CVoter Survey

As many as 73.02 per cent of the respondents of a survey are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work since he assumed office nine years ago, while 25.8 per cent feel otherwise.

This was disclosed during an exclusive pan-India survey conducted by CVoter to mark nine years of the BJP-led government. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after he led the BJP to a historic majority of 282 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, as compared to 2023, in 2022, 74.15 per cent respondents were satisfied with Modi’s work, while 24.53 per cent felt the opposite. In 2021, 62.05 per cent respondents were satisfied with Modi’s work, as compared to 2020 when the figures stood at 82.96 per cent.

In 2019, 76.71 of the respondents were satisfied the Prime Minister’s work.

