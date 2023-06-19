INDIA

After a break, Kerala Gov Arif Mohd Khan slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan again

After a break, the standoff between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have resumed, with the former slamming the latter on his trip to Cuba.

Khan on Monday spoke on a few issues, attacking Vijayan starting from his trip to Cuba which Khan described as a waste of resources.

He said it will go down as nothing but a political pilgrimage as Cuba is known for its tobacco production and that country is not known for advancement in health care.

Ahead of Vijayan’s visit to Cuba which began after his US trip ended last week, it was highlighted that the Cuba trip was being made to see the advancements in health care there.

The governor also lambasted Vijayan’s government over its stance against the media.

Continuing his attack, Khan said the higher education sector in the state is in the doldrums and he is really concerned about the future of the students.

Khan had been keeping a low profile after going hammer and tongs against Vijayan a few months back. All eyes are now on Vijayan, when he returns after a two week foreign jaunt.

