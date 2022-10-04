After an interval, political slugfest between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to have further intensified as the Raj Bhavan expressed displeasure that there was no official intimation about the visit of Vijayan to Europe.

The general convention and practice is that, the Chief Minister visits the Raj Bhavan to intimate about his foreign trip and if that doesn’t happen, an official letter is sent informing the details of foreign tour.

Incidentally, Khan had come to attend the funeral of CPI-M politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur on Monday, when Vijayan in the midst of it said that he is leaving on Tuesday. This appears to have irked Khan.

By now, Khan and Vijayan in particular and the CPI-M in general have already had a few rounds of bashing.

Vijayan, along with a delegation of officials, left for Norway on an official tour early on Tuesday from Kochi.

Vijayan, a few cabinet colleagues with a team of officials, had earlier planned to leave for Finland, Norway and Great Britain in the first week of this month, but in the wake of the untimely death of Balakrishnan, the trip was deferred.

As per the revised schedule, the Finland leg of the tour has reportedly been cancelled and the Chief Minister and his team will land in Norway on Wednesday.

