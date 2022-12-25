After the Aam Aadmi Party won the civic body polls, dethroning the BJP, which was in power for 15 years, its MCD councillors held their first meeting, to mark the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Jayanti on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti along with other councillors Leena Kumar, Sarita Phogaat, and Kamal Bharadwaj.

Taking jibe at the BJP, Bharti said: “BJP is going against Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya’s ideology by favouring China in trade. Only CM Arvind Kejriwal living up to Pt Malaviya’s dreams; his belief that only quality education can empower the nation matches the belief of the Kejriwal government. Pt Malaviya wanted safety for women in the whole country and self-employment for youngsters. All Municipal Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party are going to make sure that they give their best to serve the public.”

The AAP leader said that Malaviya always wanted to bring change in the education system. “He wanted to make each and every citizen of India educated so that India would be able to reach the heights of success and get everything that a country and people desired. The people of India are not standing on the expectations of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji”, he said.

Accusing the BJP of favouring China, Bharti said earlier imports worldwide were around 25 per cent and now it is more than 80 per cent, and China has been playing the big role of supplying their products in India which has decreased production and innovation in the country.

