INDIA

After ‘Adipurush’ debacle, ‘Salaar’ release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

NewsWire
0
0

After the tanking of Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ in a sea of controversies, Prabhas’s will be courting the audience yet again with ‘Salaar’, the Telugu action film helmed by Prasanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame.

The teaser of film, set in the coal mining town of Godavarikhani in Telangana, will be out on July 6, it was announced on Monday. ‘Salaar’ also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

The film’s other stars are Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy. Its music is by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda. ‘Salaar’ is slated for a September 28 release.

The official handle of Hombale Films, the production house behind the film, shared a dark and intriguing new poster, and tweeted: “Brace yourself for the most violent man, #Salaar, Watch #SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM on Hombale Films.”

Prabhas will also be seen with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Project K’, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin.

2023070333418

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tapestries embodying a phantasmagoric riot of figures

    Lucknow airport to upgrade airside infrastructure

    Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati row: Varsity slapped with legal notice

    Anil Kapoor-led series ‘The Night Manager 2’ releases a day earlier