After India’s two premier health institutes – All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung hospital, the top health research institute Indian Council of Medical Research has faced the cyber attack and hacking attempts.

According to a source, the website of ICMR faced 6000 attempts of cyber attack on November 30, after a week of ransomware attack on AIIMS. As per the information, the hacking attempts were made from an IP address of Hong Kong.

However, the attempts made to hack the ICMR website was not successful and the server was not affected and was running smoothly. The attackers have been blocked and the NIC team prevented the hacking attempts of ICMR website.

An official from the ICMR on the condition of anonymity said that the site is being hosted at National Informatics Centre (NIC) Data Centre and the firewall is being updated regularly by the agency. Our website didn’t go down even for a single time on that day that means the attacks were prevented by the NIC. The ICMR website is safe and running properly.

