HEALTHINDIA

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

NewsWire
0
0

After All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi became the victim of hacking attack where Chinese involvement was suspected, another top hospital in the national capital, the Safdarjung Hospital has also been hit.

However, the hacking attack on the Safdarjung Hospital was not as severe as the AIIMS-Delhi faced and the chances of data leak were less as major part of hospital work runs on manual mode.

Talking to IANS, Safdarjung Hospital Director Dr B.L. Sherwal said that the attack was not of higher degree and some sections of the hospital server were impacted. “The hackers hit the hospital system some days ago and the server was down for one day”, Dr Sherwal said.

He said that the NIC team along with the hospital administration has rectified the problem and the hospital was running properly now, adding that the data was secured.

The hospital official said that the cyber attack on Safdarjung Hospital was not like the AIIMS Delhi ransomware attack. The hospital server was down for one day and later was rectified, he added.

20221204-130604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A molecule that completely shrinks prostate cancer in just 50 days

    206 kidney stones removed from man in Hyderabad

    Spain’s Covid-19 cases exceed 7 mn with nearly 90,000 deaths

    Rajasthan to give Rs 5,000, citation for those rushing injured to...