INDIA

After animals & schools, UP officials asked to adopt buses

NewsWire
0
0

After asking people to adopt animals in zoo and then legislators and MPs to adopt village, officers to adopt schools in the state, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is undertaking a program as part of which assistant regional managers (ARM) will be asked to adopt 10 buses each.

A circular released by the UPSRTC directed that each ARM should ‘adopt’ 10 buses while each service manager must take care of two buses from their depots.

The officials will be responsible for repairs and maintenance of these vehicles.

The buses will have to be repaired and kept in good condition within three days of the adoption.

This program will run for one month at a time.

Subsequently, a new set of buses will be adopted by the officials.

Yajuvendra Kumar, general manager, UPSRTC, said: “Currently, there are 11,200 buses under the UPSRTC. An inspection to check maintenance will be conducted by officials from the headquarters around January 25. Three officials who perform with greatest efficiency will be awarded at the end of the one-month cycle as an incentive to keep up the good work.”

20230103-122805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi’s hot swimsuit photos go viral

    IAF Suryakiran air show at Puri on Sep 18

    Aramis Knight lists similarities he shares with his ‘Ms. Marvel’ character

    Almost 50% coal blocks allotted to power PSUs face delay in...