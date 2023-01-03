After asking people to adopt animals in zoo and then legislators and MPs to adopt village, officers to adopt schools in the state, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is undertaking a program as part of which assistant regional managers (ARM) will be asked to adopt 10 buses each.

A circular released by the UPSRTC directed that each ARM should ‘adopt’ 10 buses while each service manager must take care of two buses from their depots.

The officials will be responsible for repairs and maintenance of these vehicles.

The buses will have to be repaired and kept in good condition within three days of the adoption.

This program will run for one month at a time.

Subsequently, a new set of buses will be adopted by the officials.

Yajuvendra Kumar, general manager, UPSRTC, said: “Currently, there are 11,200 buses under the UPSRTC. An inspection to check maintenance will be conducted by officials from the headquarters around January 25. Three officials who perform with greatest efficiency will be awarded at the end of the one-month cycle as an incentive to keep up the good work.”

