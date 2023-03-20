A 14-year-old girl injured herself with a blade and then cooked up a story that she was injured during a scuffle and also molested by three boys in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, a police official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that police had initially registered a case under relevant sections of Pocso Act and Indian Penal Code’s sections of molestation and kidnapping but later withdrew it when the girl confessed that she had made up the story.

The incident was reported on March 15 at Bhajanpura police station.

“A school-going girl had reported that when she was returning from her school, she was stopped by 2-3 unknown boys and they had taken her to some place, molested and physically assaulted her. Her medical examination as well as counselling by the Member of the DCW were got conducted,” the DCP said.

“During investigation, CCTV footage near the place of occurrence as identified by the victim was checked, and it was found out that no such incident took place at the place and time told by the victim,” he added.

The official said that the victim was again counselled and examined in which she stated that her Class 10 board examinations were going on and her Social Studies paper had not gone well and she was afraid that her parents might be disappointed.

“She had caused the injury to herself and narrated the concocted story to her parents. Accordingly, the victim girl was produced before the Magistrate where she reiterated her last statement,” said the official.

