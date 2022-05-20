Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has released and is generating positive talk at the box office.

Continuing a tradition that he has been following, the young star visited SiddhiVinayak temple to seek blessings for his film. The actor has been known to follow this tradition for all his films and it comes as no surprise when he did the same for a film that is expected to end Bollywood’s dry spell today.

During his recent Delhi visit, the actor also prayed at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

The actor has been on his toes ever since the promotions for the film started, travelling day and night to different cities with sleepless nights and giving it his all.

However, the release must have allayed Kartik’s worries. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a Kartik Aaryan show. He’s in super form, will multiply his fan-following with this one Tabu is fantastic Kiara Advani wonderful Rajpal Yadav excels… Anees Bazmee gets it right yet again.”

With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ premiering now, Kartik also has ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Shehzada’, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.

