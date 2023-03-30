As the race to build AI chatbots heats up, Google Cloud has now said that its new Generative AI App Builder will help people build AI-powered search and conversational experiences the way consumers are exploring Bard that rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Gen App Builder provides step-by-step orchestration of search and conversational applications with pre-built workflows for common tasks like onboarding, data ingestion, and customisation, making it easy for developers to set up and deploy their apps.

One of the most exciting features of Gen App Builder is the ability to combine the power of Google-quality search with generative AI to help enterprises find the most relevant and personalised information when they need it, said Google.

With Gen App Builder, enterprises can build conversational search experiences across their public and private data in minutes or hours with no coding experience.

With access to Google’s no-code conversational and search tools powered by foundation models, organisations can get started with a few clicks and quickly build high-quality experiences that can be integrated into their applications and websites, informed Yariv Adan, Director, Cloud Conversational AI at Google.

Enterprises can now build apps that understand user intent via natural language, and surface the right information with associated citations and attributions from a company’s public and private data.

“They can also fully control what data their applications access and the content or topics they want to address,” said Adan.

Gen App Builder supports not just text, but also other modalities such as images and videos.

It allows developers to build apps using a combination of text and images as inputs to find information across documents, photos, and video content, enabling richer customer interactions.

“Enabling multimodal search across text, images and video within the enterprise is a key aspect of the search experiences in Gen App Builder,” said Google.

