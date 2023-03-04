ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘bedroom mein aa jaaiye’ comment, Saif clarifies that nobody will be sacked for security lapse

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been grabbing the headlines for his response to a paparazzi over invasion of his personal space, has clarified that the security guard of his building will not be sacked as he was not at fault.

Saif mentioned that he will not take the legal course of action against the paparazzo but firmly maintained that barging inside the private property was completely uncalled for on his part.

The actor said in a statement: “The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paparazzi because that is not how we want to do things.”

Earlier, Saif got agitated with the behaviour of paparazzi as they tried to invade his personal space. He commented sarcastically: “aap ek kaam kariye humaare bedroom mein aa jaaiye (why don’t you come with us to our bedroom?).”

His reaction since then has gone viral on the Internet.

Affirming his stand, the actor further mentioned: “However, the fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it’s their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?”

“That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it’s utterly ridiculous. The paparazzi shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn,” he added.

“That’s all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth and that’s all I have to say, thank you,” he concluded.

Earlier, actress Alia Bhatt too took to her social media to slam a paparazzi for taking her picture from nearby without her knowledge while she was in the comfort of her home.

Alia’s social media post garnered support from the members of the Hindi film fraternity who were of the view that the growing paparazzi can prove dangerous to stars’ privacy.

20230304-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kumar lends his voice for Ganesh Acharya’s ‘Dehati Disco’

    Throwback: When Ranveer couldn’t stop kissing Deepika while filming ‘Ram Leela’

    Vaani hopes ‘Shamshera’, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ solidify her position

    Armaan Malik releases three new versions of his hit track ‘Sun...