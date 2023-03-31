‘Bhagyalaxmi’ and ‘Naagin 6’ fame Aditi Shetty has shared how she was initially auditioned to play the female lead in ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharmapatni’, but later was asked to portray a negative lead.

She told IANS: “I was approached for Pratiksha’s role and I auditioned for the same but right after that I got a call that Ekta ma’am wants me to play a negative lead in the show. I didn’t even ask a second question because I felt like okay, this is something absolutely different from what I’ve been doing. I have that image of bubbly, sweet, cute, so I thought that this would be a perfect way to, you know, explore more, and to also understand what I’m capable of. When the story was narrated, I felt like the character was super strong. There are a lot of shades of this character. There’s a lot of transition happening. So, I definitely had to say yes, and I was super excited from day one.”

She also talked about her journey in the entertainment industry and doing two shows simultaneously.

When asked how she is juggling between the two shows (‘Bhagyalaxmi’ and ‘Dharampatni’), she said: “I think this is literally the best phase of my life. I really feel very fortunate because there were times when I didn’t have any work. I couldn’t call myself an actor because you know, if I would say I’m an actress, then they would be like, What work have you done? Can we see something, and I didn’t used to have anything substantial to show. But right now, currently working on two really good projects, it really makes me feel like I am very grateful.”

“For managing the two shows, I have to say that Balaji has been really cooperative. Balaji has well coordinated both the shows for me, and because of that, I have been able to manage both the shows. There are some sacrifices that I have to make. I am getting less time to sleep and spend with my family. But I am managing all this for my career,” she added.

“The most special part about my journey in the industry until now, has definitely been the time when I received the Zee Rishtey awards for my character Ahana in ‘Bhagyalaxmi’. And it was so surreal for me because it’s like a dream for every actor to be awarded and recognised for the work that they do. It was my first show and the day I received the award was my mom’s 60th birthday. So, to get it on that special day made it more special for me”.

“Also another thing that is very special, and something that I’m very fortunate and grateful about is that I have got to work with the best people in the business, be it Balaji and, be it my advertisements, I’ve worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, I’ve worked with Shraddha Kapoor. I’ve worked with Alia and Deepika Padukone. In TV shows, I’ve worked with Urvashi Dholakia ma’am, Sudha Chandran and all these people are really the best in the industry and getting an opportunity to work with them makes me feel blessed,” she concluded.

