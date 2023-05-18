INDIA

After being removed as ATS chief, senior Kerala cop P. Vijayan suspended

Four weeks after being removed as the head of the Kerala Police’s Anti-Terror Squad, IGP P. Vijayan was on Thursday suspended from service for “dereliction of duty”.

The charge against Vijayan, according to the suspension order that came out late Thursday night, was though he was not in charge of the investigation in the train blaze case where Delhi resident Shahrukh Saifi was arrested in the incident that took place near Kozhikode on April 2, he got in touch with officials who was bringing the accused from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri to Kozhikode.

The order further stated that based on the preliminary report submitted, ADGP K. Padmakumar has been asked to conduct a detailed probe into this after it has been found out the news of the accused being brought was leaked out.

Vijayan, who apart from heading the ATS, was also the chief of the Kerala Books and Publications Society was removed from both the posts on April 26 and was asked to report to the police headquarters.

Incidentally, Vijayan was moved out as ATS head, a week after the NIA took over the investigation of the train blaze case.

