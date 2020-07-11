After Big B, Abhishek Bachchan confirms he is COVID-19 positive

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Soon after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to confirm that he has been hospitalised with COVID-19 infection, the Bollywood icons son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also took to social media on Saturday night to state that he has tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” tweeted Abhishek, 44, on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

Earlier in the evening, IANS had reported that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan had tweeted.

At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old senior actor is not on ventilation. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues for both father and son.

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan in “Badla” last year, wrote on social media: “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!”

Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted to Big B: “Get well soon sir.”

“Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

“Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!” wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Get well soon Amit ji.”

Neha Dhupia wrote: “Sending you tons of love and best wishes… Please take care… you ll be okay very soon!”

“Get well soon sir,” wished Sonu Sood.

Wishes poured in for Abhishek, too.

Tweeted Sonam Kapoor: “Get well soon ab.. lots of love.”

“Get well soon Abhishek ! Prayers and wishing a speedy recovery !” tweeted Dulquer Salmaan.

Neha Dhupia wrote: “@juniorbachchan get well soon.. sending you and sir @SrBachchan heaps of love and energy.”

Chitrangda Singh tweeted: “Get well sooonest !! Prayers take care.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest screen outing, the web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows”, launched on Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.

Big B’s upcoming films are “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”. He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

