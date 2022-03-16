SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

After big Nepal win, confident India U-18 women looking forward to Bangladesh clash

By NewsWire
India Under-18 women’s team striker Lynda Kom Serto, who scored a brace against Nepal in the opening SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship here on Tuesday evening, said that she is not willing to bask in glory right now and will strive to do even better against Bangladesh.

The India team kicked-off its campaign with a 7-0 win over Nepal and will next play Bangladesh on March 19.

“It (win against Nepal) was a great result but the job is not done yet. We want to have another good performance in our next match against Bangladesh and continue the same going ahead,” said Lynda.

“I was really happy that I could help the team by scoring two goals, but I want to continue that form and score many more as well.”

Head coach Thomas Dennerby said that he was particularly impressed with the wingers.

“We had a really good game, and a lot of good plays in the match. It was really good to start the tournament with this win; it does a lot to help the morale of the players for the upcoming matches. I was very impressed with some of the goals that our girls scored against Nepal, and especially our wingers were very good on the night.”

Captain Shikly Devi commented on the energy of the side, stating that the winning effect had seeped into everyone.

“The energy in the team is brilliant. When you’re 3-0 up at half time, it’s very easy to ease up and just try to play out the match,” Shilky said. “But this group of girls have immense energy and we kept pushing throughout the 90 minutes. It’s not always easy to score that many goals, it has a lot to do with the mental strength of the team.”

Midfielder Martina Thokchom, who had made her senior international debut in Brazil last year, highlighted the fitness of her teammates during the match.

“Everyone in our team has been in camp for the last three-four months. Some of us who were in with the senior team, have been in camp for even longer — so the coaching staff has had ample time to work on their fitness,” said Martina.

“The coaches have also helped a lot, by improving our fitness over these months, and the results are there to see,” she said.

