After bomb hoax, Russian flight takes off for Goa

Goa-bound flight from Moscow which made an emergency landing in Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat, took off for Goa around 1 p.m on Tuesday.

District Collector Saurabh Pardhi told IANS that the Russian flight Azur Air ZF2401 was diverted to Jamnagar after an email warning of a bomb in the flight was received.

The flight had landed at 9.30 p.m on Monday at the Jamnagar airport.

This morning, Collector Pardhi informed the media that NSG and state BDDS teams had thoroughly checked the plane besides the luggage and hand baggage of the travellers but no suspicious object was found.

After NSG gave its clearance, DGCA and other authorities were approached for the flight clearance.

Around 10.30 to 11 a.m, passengers boarded the plane and waited for the final clearance from airport authority, said Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu.

