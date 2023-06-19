In a shocker, a man allegedly slit the throat of a 30-year-old woman after they had a brawl in a moving autorickshaw at Sakinaka, here on Monday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said that the incident occurred when the accused, Deepak Borase and the victim, Panchashila A. Jamdar, were commuting along the Khairani Road in the busy Sakinaka.

The duo had a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Borase allegedly slit Panchashila’s throat in the moving three-wheeler.

Bleeding profusely, she tried to jump off the autorickshaw and fell on the road near Datta Nagar while Borase attempted to cut his own throat with the same weapon, said DCP Nalawade.

Panchashila was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on admission, while Borase sustained minor injuries in the self-inflicted injuries and has been detained pending investigations.

The duo knew each other and Panchashila was a resident of Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali area of Sakinaka, said DCP Nalawade.

The chilling murder incident came four days after a 20-year-old college student was sexually assaulted by a porter on June 15, in a running suburban train of the Central Railway.

