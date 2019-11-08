After BRICS summit, Modi leaves for home

Brasilia, Nov 15 (IANS) After his two-day visit to the Brazilian capital to attend the 11th BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for home.

“The bond of BRICS reaffirmed. PM @narendramodi emplanes for home after the successful conclusion of the 11th #BRICS Summit which saw BRICS countries expand their cooperation to new fields, set an ambitious course for themselves for leading the global future,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Modi on Thursday met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed a wide range of subjects.

“It was a delight to interact with my friend, President @CyrilRamaphosa during the BRICS Summit. We discussed a wide range of subjects during our interaction,” he tweeted.

Modi also thanked the people and the Brazilian government “for the excellent hospitality” during the BRICS Summit.

“India looks forward to welcoming President @jairbolsonaro for the 2020 Republic Day celebrations!,” he tweeted.

