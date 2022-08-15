ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After Busan, ‘The Rapist’ bags award for Aparna Sen at Melbourne

NewsWire
0
0

It’s raining plaudits for Aparna Sen as her directorial ‘The Rapist’ has won her the Best Director award for 2022 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. ‘The Rapist’ had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan.

In what can be described as the best timing, ‘The Rapist’ which is the maiden feature film project of Applause Entertainment, came home with a huge win at the prestigous festival.

Aparna Sen bagged the award for ‘Best Director’ for this hard-hitting film. Adding another feather to her hat, the win was even more special as it coincided with India’s 75th year of Independence.

After being celebrated across festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film festival, International Film festival of Kerala, ‘The Rapist’ was screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August.

‘The Rapist’ is a thought-provoking examination of the anatomy of rape, the psyche of its perpetrators and the trauma experienced in its aftermath.

The drama also marks the reunion of mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen-Konkona Sen Sharma after several acclaimed films including the National Award winning, Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.

20220815-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala film actor dies a recluse, body in mortuary

    Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa pens emotional note on actor’s death anniversary

    Samir Soni uncovers the two faces of his ‘Anamika’ character

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ crosses $600 million in North America