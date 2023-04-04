INDIA

After busting prostitution racket, J&K Police advise verification of tenants

After busting a prostitution racket in J&K’s Srinagar city, the police on Tuesday asked all house owners to verify the antecedents of their tenants.

Police on Monday busted a prostitution racket in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar city which was being operated in a rented accommodation.

A police statement said, “All citizens are requested to do tenant verification if they have given their Houses/rooms/shops on rent.”

The statement further said that on the basis of specific information a prostitution racket was busted by the Srinagar Police.

“This sex racket was being run by Irshad Ahmad Bhat, son of Shaban Bhat resident of Kadlabal Pampore and Mohd Shafi Hajam, son of Abdul Qayoom Hajam, a resident of Karimabad, Pulwama and others.

“The premises was raided by Chanpora Police station. Both people were arrested on spot.

“Four sex workers and two customers (all six are locals of Srinagar) were also detained for questioning. The whole racket was run from a rented house owned by one Altaf Hussain Afaqi, son of Asadullah Afaqi and a resident of Chanapora,” said police in the statement.

FIR NO.19/2023 under sections 3, 4, 8 of the Immortal Trafficking Act was registered at the Chanpura police station.

The statement said that as the house owner had not done tenant verification, he will also be booked.

