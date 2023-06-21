INDIA

After cancelling Chennai trip, Nitish postpones cabinet meet today

The cabinet meeting of the Bihar government that was scheduled for Wednesday has been was postponed.

A letter in this regard was issued from the general administration department of Bihar government, but the sources said that as Nitish Kumar’s health is not good, the meeting was postponed.

Due to illness, Nitish Kumar also cancelled the Chennai trip on Tuesday. In absence of Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Jha went to Chennai to participate in the event to remember late chief minister M. Karunanidhi.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar is taking rest to become fully fit before the crucial June 23 mega meeting of the opposition parties in Patna.

The cabinet meeting generally takes place in Bihar on every Tuesday. As Nitish Kumar had a scheduled programme to go to Chennai, that programme was extended to Wednesday. Since he was not fully fit, the cabinet meeting was postponed.

