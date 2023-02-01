ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘Channa Mereya’, Ranbir, Arijit, Pritam come together for ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’

The first song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

The track brings back the creative force of playback singer Arijit Singh, music director Pritam and maverick lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who are known for delivering the heartbreak anthem ‘Channa Mereya’ which also incidentally starred Ranbir Kapoor.

The song has elements of vocal chops, synthesised beats on drum machine and Arijit’s youthful voice adding further hues to the song which boasts of vibrant visuals. The video of the song presents a lively stage in romance of Ranbir and Shraddha’s on-screen characters and oozes freshness.

Talking about the song, Pritam said: “Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ and we continue to get their love.”

The female vocals have been provided by Nikhita Gandhi of Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ fame. The various breath-taking locations of Spain throughout the song, the stylish costumes, candidness and the striking chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha add to the song’s appeal.

