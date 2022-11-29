INDIA

After Chief Secretary, CPI(M) leader-led delegation to visit Gujarat

A delegation led by top a CPI(M)leader is set to visit Gujarat’s Banas Diary in Palanpur to study its advanced features and progress made in the diary sector of the state.

CPI(M) state committee member and chairman of Kerala Bank Gopi Kottamurikel, along with a seven-member team, has been permitted by the state government to proceed with their visit to study the advanced features of the diary and also to look into the value additions being made.

In April, State Chief Secretary V.P.Joy had gone to the state to study the ‘dashboard system’ of e-governance.

In 2013, the then State Labour Minister Shibhu Baby John of the RSP, an ally of the then Congress-led UDF state government led by Oommen Chandy, had visited Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

