After China donation heat, Delhi Cong champions Ladakh martyrs

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) With pressure mounting on the Congress party over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation run by Sonia Gandhi allegedly accepting donations from the Chinese government, the Delhi unit of the party seems to be trying to undo the damage.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar led members who observed a “Shaheendon Ko Salam Divas” at the National War Memorial at India Gate. The party claimed that Congress workers held similar functions across 216 locations in Delhi.

Congress workers, carrying the national flag, lamps, candles and posters of the martyred Indian soldiers, observed the event while maintaining social distancing. Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai, AICC secretary Jitender Baghel, DPCC vice-president Shivani Chopra were present among others. The Congress also raised questions about the Chinese incursion, alleging that the government allowed it.

The Congress also alleged that the Delhi Police showed “disrespect to the Indian soldiers’ memory” because they detained Anil Kumar and Congress workers at the Tilak Marg Police Station.

The party in a statement said, “…the Modi Government was taking the sacrifice of the soldiers for granted, and keeping the people of the country in the dark about the Chinese intrusion into our territory.”

This, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that India has not ceded a single inch of land to China.

This event comes in the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party citing donations made by the Embassy of China and the Government of the People’s Republic of China to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation which was also alleged to have received donations from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

On Friday, BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the Congress saying, “PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency.”

–IANS

abn/bg