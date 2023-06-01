INDIA

After clearing 9,030 acres from encroachments, Punjab to intensify drive: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

With 9,030 acres of government land, cleared from encroachments, mainly by influential farmers, the Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would intensify the drive.

After assuming the charge as Rural Development and Panchayats Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar said the department would focus on illegally encroached upon big land chunks on priority. He directed officials to identify such chunks and submit report at the earliest.

Presiding over the maiden meeting of the officials of the department, the minister was apprised that 1,349 acres of government land has been freed from encroachment under the second phase.

Last year 9,030 acres was freed from encroachment, whose average market value is around Rs 2,709 crore.

Bhullar said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already announced that the government is committed to freeing the land from illegal encroachments. Influential people, who violated the rules and encroached on expensive government lands will not be spared.

The minister also asked the officials to make the MGNREGA scheme more transparent, besides adding more eligible beneficiaries under it.

20230601-172805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Curfew to be reimposed in UP district if Covid cases cross...

    Another leopard spotted in Ghaziabad court; bar association calls strike

    Lenovo logs $400 mn quarterly revenue across portfolios in India

    Sisodia targets BJP highlighting AAP’s ‘Deshbhakti’ budget