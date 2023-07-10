INDIA

After co-producing ‘Tadka’, Sudeep Ghoshal to bring 3 biopics for cinema lovers

Film producer Sudeep Ghoshal, who earlier co-produced the film ‘Tadka’, has announced three  2 of which will be biopics and one will be based on real-life events. As biopics continue to garner popularity among the audience, the producer is sure that his projects will captivate everyone’s attention by showcasing real-life heroes and their remarkable journeys on the silver screen. 

While the details of the three upcoming biopics are yet to be revealed, one can expect Ghoshal’s signature style of storytelling that combines gripping narratives with stellar performances. In addition, Ghoshal is known for meticulously researching and accurately portraying the stories in an authentic representation.

An avid fan of realistic cinema, Sudeep Ghoshal aims to inspire and educate audiences with real-life stories through cinema.

Driven by his love for cinema, Ghoshal had earlier been in the news for a patriotic film. He also has a film production house named One Place Motion Pictures which aims to entertain the audience with a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. ‘Tadka’ starring Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal, was widely appreciated by the audience.

It is clear that movie-buffs are in for a visual treat. The announcement of three biopics will undoubtedly inspire viewers across the globe.

