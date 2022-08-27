After a crude bomb was hurled at AKG Centre, the CPI-M’s state headquaters, in July, miscreants on motor-cycles pelted stones at the Thiruvananthapuram district party office in the wee hours of Saturday.

A car used by district secretary Anavoor Nagappan was slightly damaged in the incident.

CCTV visuals show bikes being driven at high speed.

After visiting the district office, Democratic Front convenor E.P.Jayarajan alleged it to be the handiwork of the BJP/RSS.

The CPI-M had charged the Congress with attacking its office in the July incident.

Soon after today’s attack incident, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media and shared the news. He said that these acts are being done to destroy the peace in the state and will be dealt with by the support of the people.

He also said the police have been asked to ensure that those who did this are brought before the law.

A protest meeting will also be held in all local centres of the district.

Reacting to the attack, district BJP president V.V.Rajesh said that it’s not a secret that the CPI-M and the Vijayan government are going through difficult times in the wake of various allegations and their cadres are deeply distressed.

“So in order to divert the public’s attention, the party is resorting to such tactics. The very same CPI-M people who attacked their party headquarters are behind this attack too. If they try to retaliate by taking on our offices, we will be forced to take strong measures,” he added.

20220827-134604