ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘Delhi Crime 2’, Jatin Goswami to play antagonist in ‘Patna Shukla’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Jatin Goswami has been roped in to play the main antagonist in Raveena Tandon-starrer ‘Patna Shukla’ set in Bihar.

The film is touted to be a social-drama produced by Dabangg producer Arbaaz Khan and will be directed by Vivek Budakoti. Starring Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Manav Vij and Anushka Kaushik, the film is set to release next year.

On sharing screen with Raveena, Jatin said: “I’m very excited to work with Raveena ma’am. She brings in so many years of experience. I’m looking forward to work with her.”

He was previously seen in Zee 5’s ‘Sky Fire’, Hotstar’s ‘The Great Indian Murder’, Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’, Rajkumar Rao’s ‘HIT: The First Case’ and many others. Recently, he was seen in Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime 2’, which made him a household name thanks to his brilliant screen presence.

Talking about ‘Patna Shukla’, Jatin said: “It’s a social drama and a hugely engaging story with lots of entertainment value. We will start shooting in November in Bihar.”

On his association with Arbaaz Khan he said: “Arbaaz Sir has a superb knack of making everyone comfortable and that shows his magnanimity as a human being. He has a great sense of humour.”

He will also be seen in ‘The Great Indian Murder’ season 2, Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’ and Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore-starrer ‘Gulmohar’.

20220929-152804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aishwarya Dhanush back in hospital with fever, vertigo problems

    Fans thrilled as Ilaiyaraaja visits AR Rahman’s music studio in Dubai

    Robert De Niro questions former employee’s spending

    Karan Malhotra recalls Sanjay Dutt working on ‘Shamshera’ while battling cancer