Actress Rasika Dugal, who got a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming show, ‘Delhi Crime 2’, is currently having a packed schedule as she is juggling between the shoots of multiple projects.

After completing the promotions and release of ‘Delhi Crime 2’, the actress has resumed shooting for Season 3 of the crime-drama ‘Mirzapur’ in Lucknow.

She then returned to Mumbai to start working on a new film where she will be seen playing the protagonist and is also simultaneously shooting for the last schedule of streaming movie, ‘Adhura’. The actress will also be travelling to Goa for the shoot of the film.

Commenting on the same, Rasika said: “Juggling between multiple projects and cities can get a bit crazy. Ideally, one would want to finish one project at a time before moving on to the next. But in spite of trying to plan things like that, schedules never turn out that way! But, I guess, these are good problems.”

She added: “Sometimes I think back to the days of doing relentless auditions and having to wait many months/ years in between projects… and that feels like another life. The parts I am playing in these projects are very different from each other. That is such a delight for an actor. So in spite of hectic schedules… I am trying to savour every moment.”

Rasika’s upcoming projects include ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Adhura’, ‘Spike’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, and ‘Fairy Folk’.

20221002-162805