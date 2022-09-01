INDIA

After Delhi returns to old liquor policy, industry concerned about leftover stock

NewsWire
0
6

As the national capital on Thursday returned back to the old excise policy, the liquor industry seems to be more concerned regarding the lack of clarity about the stock left over at L1 liquor license during the policy changeover.

The stock which was left unsold after the city stepped in to the new excise policy in November 2021 has not yet been resolved and additionally this changeover policy has also been added in the stock which has become a headache for the industry.

“Industry is greatly concerned regarding lack of clarity on the stock left over at L1s due to and during the two successive policy changes. It may be recalled that prior to November 16, 2021, under the earlier policy, excise duty was paid in advance by companies when bringing stock to L1 depots. Responding to the appeal by Delhi government to ensure there is no stock out during transition in November, companies imported enough stock after paying excise duty,” Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Director General Vinod Giri told IANS.

However, under the policy after November 16, 2021, excise duty was included in the retail license fees, hence companies had to bring in fresh stock without paying duty. Upon request by the industry the government allowed the leftover stock to be transferred to new L1s taken under the new policy, but did not give permission to sell, Giri added.

“That stock is still lying unsold. Now with going back to old policy with effect from September 1, companies again have to bring in the stock after paying excise duty. Now they are holding stock which was brought in between November 16 and August 15 without paying excise duty. As a result, company L1s are straddled with leftover stock from two transitions with no clarity what to do with it,” CIABC Director General told IANS.

He said that there is no clarity or direction from the government on it.

“We urge the government to deal with the matter on priority,” Giri added.

On the new policy from today, he said that many brands are already supplied to and available in retail vends.

However, consumers may find some popular products, especially imported ones, missing on shelves as they are still under process. We expect availability to start settling down over the next couple of weeks, the CIABC Director General added.

20220902-002603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fearing defeat, Cong govt tried all tricks to scuttle PM’s event...

    NGT agrees early hearing on plea on unscientific disposal of bodies...

    Delhi HC finds weight in claim of Bar Council

    Radicalisation, trust deficit biggest challenges to peace: Modi