Nationalist Congress Party’s actor-turned-politician Dr Amol R. Kolhe is likely to resign as a Lok Sabha Member from the Shirur constituency, as per the buzz in political circles here on Tuesday.

The speculation is rife after Dr Kolhe, 42, was seen at the swearing-in ceremony of the rebel leader Ajit Pawar and others on Sunday afternoon, raising eyebrows.

As it kicked up a huge furore on Monday, the MP had promptly declared that he was with ‘Sharad Pawar Saheb’ and posted tweets to the effect, and claimed he had no knowledge of the split or the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhavan.

Early today, Dr Kolhe – a medico, who had quit Shiv Sena to join NCP in 2019 – is understood to have conveyed to party leaders of his plans to quit as MP since he didn’t want to betray the trust of his constituents.

However, when contacted, a NCP leader said that there was no truth in the reports, but declined to elaborate, while Dr Kolhe could not be reached for his comments.

Dr Kolhe is noted for his role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the teleserial “Raja ShivChhatrapati”, later as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in “Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji”, and subsequently his portrayal of Nathuram Gode in the controversial film “Why I Killed Gandhi”.

