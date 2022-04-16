ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

After dominating Grammys, Jon Batiste to make acting debut with ‘The Color Purple’

New Orleans-born composer-singer Jon Batiste, who registered five wins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, is all set to venture into a new artform of acting as he has joined the cast of the coming-of-age period drama, ‘The Color Purple’ directed by Blitz Bazawule, reports ‘Variety’.

The musical movie, produced by Warner Bros. is an adaptation of Alice Walker’s iconic American novel of the same name as well as the Oscar-nominated 1985 film from Steven Spielberg and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that it inspired. As per ‘Variety’, Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in that movie, is producing the new project under her Harpo Films banner.

The film will see Spielberg returning to produce for his Amblin Entertainment. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones, both of whom produced the Broadway musical, are also producers. Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Mara Jacobs, Carla Gardini, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Adam Fell are executive producers.

‘Variety’ has reported that Batiste is set to portray Grady, husband to Shug Avery (played by Taraji P. Henson). HIs character is described as “the epitome of charm and eloquence.” He has joined the ensemble cast, led by Fantasia Barrino, which boasts Danielle Brooks, Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Ciara, Elizabeth Marvel, David Alan Grier, Tamala J. Mann, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. and Aunjanue Ellis.

