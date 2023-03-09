INDIA

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people are watching everything and they will give a befitting reply.

Kejriwal said in a tweet that the Centre’s only intention to keep Sisodia behind the bars in any case.

“Manish was first arrested by the CBI. The CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raids. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one intention to keep Manish inside at any cost, creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching and will answer,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The ED made the arrest after questioning Sisodia for hours inside the Tihar jail as part of its money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy of Delhi, officials said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 27 in the same case and he is currently in judicial custody till March 20. His bail plea will come up for hearing before the Rouse Avenue District Courts on Friday.

ED sources told IANS the probe agency has got permission to quiz Sisodia for three days, and it will seek his custodial remand.

