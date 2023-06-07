INDIA

After ED raids, BJP MP files complaint against DoIT corruption

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Rajasthan for two days, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena reached the ED office on Wednesday morning to register a case regarding corruption in the Department of Information Technology (DoIT) of Rajasthan. After coming out from the office, Meena said that earlier he had put the focus on the REET paper leak and the ED got him right. Now raids have started.

He said “There was a scam of around Rs 5000 crore in DoIT. The complaint has been given to the ED.”

He added, “the ACB had sent two similar cases to the government. In this, the approval for investigation was sought but it was not given by the government.

Earlier, late on Tuesday night, the ED seized the documents recovered from the houses of Babulal Katara, contractor Bhajanlal Vishnoi, Suresh Dhaka and brought them to the ED headquarters for examination.

