Four years after the ambitious ‘renaissance protection committee’ was formed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the panel met for the first time to discuss the way ahead.

The ‘renaissance protection committee’ was formed in 2018 with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to help bring a change like when he batted for the entry of women in all age groups to the famed Sabarimala temple.

A meeting of the top brass of the party was held here on Thursday and Vijayan chaired the meeting. He said it was time to lay focus on the constitution and concluded by deciding to meet again shortly and a new set of office-bearers will be announced on August 15.

In 2018, Vijayan held a women’s human chain from the southern tip of the state to the northern tip, covering a length of 620 kms. Women and children lined up and the hashtag was in support of gender equality.

But the movement fell flat, when based on this response, two women (the temple bans entry for girls and women in the age group 10 to 50) who were not supposed to enter the Sabarimala temple with the help of police made it to the top of the temple and it led to massive protests all across the state.

And when votes were counted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the CPI-M led Left though ruling in the state ended up winning just one out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, the worst ever drubbing the Left suffered in Kerala.

The members of the committee includes organisations cutting across caste, creed and communities and the essence of Vijayan’s game plan was an eye on the votes, which, however, fell flat in his first attempt. Vijayan wants to create a movement with the help of the ‘renaissance protection committee’ that can help better its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

