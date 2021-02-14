A 16-year-old girl was allegedly thrown off a terrace after a failed rape attempt by two of her neighbours, police said on Sunday.

The two pushed the girl down when they saw her father enter the house, alleged the family.

The girl has suffered several fractures and internal injuries, said her father while lodging a complaint with the police in Jahanabad area.

Harish Vardhan Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), said the accused, identified as Arvind and Mahendra, have been booked under IPC section 354 (applying force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult) and 323 (causing hurt), besides provisions of the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act.

The police have set up teams to arrest the two youths who are now absconding.

According to reports the incident took place on Saturday.

The minor’s father alleged that he found his daughter missing from her room. On searching, he discovered the mobile phone of the key accused, a 21-year-old youth who resides in the neighbourhood.

He went to the youth’s house to enquire about the whereabouts of his daughter. He claimed he was just in time to prevent them from sexually assaulting his daughter.

The two youths allegedly abused him, making casteist remarks against him. They then threw his daughter off the roof.

When she regained consciousness, she narrated her ordeal, saying the duo had tried to outrage her modesty.

–IANS

amita/dpb