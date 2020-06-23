After father, Karnataka minister’s wife, daughter test positive

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Wife and daughter of Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tested COVID-19 positive a day after his 82-year-old father was infected with the virus, said the minister on Tuesday.

“Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment,’ said Sudhakar in a tweet.

The minister, a medical doctor by profession, said his two sons and himself have tested negative.

“I am grateful to everyone for the best wishes and prayers,” he said in another tweet.

Sudhakar said his aged father P.N. Keshav Reddy was admitted to a designated hospital with cough and fever where he tested positive for the virus on Monday.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of my father,” said Sudhakar.

The minister’s domestic help also tested positive and was admitted into the same hospital on Monday.

“The person who was working as a helper in our house was also diagnosed with coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital. Please pray for them to be healed soon,” added Sudhakar.

In April, the minister, who is spearheading the state’s war against the deadly disease, was quarantined with three other ministers after coming into contact with a journalist who tested positive for the virus.

