After major stakeholders of the Malayalam film industry expressed concern over influx of drugs in the industry, Kochi City Police Commissioner K. Sethuraman on Thursday said drug abuse among children of police officials is also “rampant”.

Speaking at annual meeting of the Kerala Police Association, Sethuraman said: “The use of drugs is prevalent among the children of police officials at all levels. Two children of a Superintendent of Police are victims of drug abuse and this affected his family life too. There has to be a serious check to prevent this rampant drug abuse, which is alarming.”

“Appropriate inspection should be done at the Police quarters. Across the state, the use of ganja and MDMA has gone up in recent times. Even though the percentage of use of drugs in Kerala when compared to the national average is low, things have reached a stage when it can shoot up in no time,” added Sethuraman.

Last month, major stakeholders in the Malayalam film industry had expressed concern over the influx of drugs in the industry after which State Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian assured that the government will seriously look into issues and will call a conclave of all concerned in the industry for a meeting.

