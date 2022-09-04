ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After ‘FIR’ success, Vishnu Vishal gets down to work on ‘A.A.R.Y.A.N’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Vishnu Vishal, whose last film ‘FIR’ went on to emerge a hit, has now begun work on his next film, a crime thriller called ‘A.A.R.Y.A.N’.

The film, which is being produced by the actor’s own production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, recently went on floors with a pooja.

Ace director Selvaraghavan plays a pivotal role in this film, which will feature actresses Shraddha Srinath and Vani Bhojan as the female leads.

Vishnu Vishal, who played a cop in his superhit film ‘Ratchasan’, will again be playing a cop in this crime thriller, which the actor considers special for more reasons than one.

Taking to Twitter to explain why he considered this film special, Vishnu Vishal, while releasing the first look and motion poster of the film, said: “My son now has my film in his name. This is going to be an unforgettable title for me.”

Written and directed by Praveen K., the film will also feature Tarak Ponnappa, Abhishek Joseph George and Mala Parvathi among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Vishnu Subhash and music for the crime thriller is to be scored by Sam CS. San Lokesh has been appointed editor of the film, which will have stunts by Stunt Silva.

Interestingly, ‘A.A.R.Y.A.N’ has been co-written by director Manu Anand, who directed Vishnu Vishal’s previous film, ‘FIR’.

20220904-133004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jackie Shroff supports film fest on environmental awareness

    ‘The Last Hour’ actor Karma Takapa: My focus is on being...

    Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler in action thriller ‘Kandahar’

    Shriya Pilgaonkar: Heard actresses say budget of their film is as...