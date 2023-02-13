ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who is known for his work in films such as ‘Beyond the Clouds’, ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Khaali Peeli’, attended his first Comic Con in Mumbai recently, and the actor has been hit with the sudden realisation about what all he has been missing all these years.

The recently-held comic book convention was a star-studded event with B-town celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ishaan and his ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the event along with stand-up artistes Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.

Talking about the event, Ishaan said, “This is my first Comic Con, and this looks like the best party that I have been missing all these years. It looks so cool and I am very happy to be here. It looks so packed and vibrant and so much fun, I just want to hop across to all of this chaos and pick up a few comics if I can actually among other things.”

Over the course of two days, pop culture enthusiasts cosplayed and put on a geek show with so much excitement while also participating in other activities at Comic Con India. The main-stage also saw an insightful session with Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar and Yashaswini Dayama discussing ‘Women in Audio’.

Audible hosted a special session with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for their podcast ‘Social Distancing’ and Ishaan Khatter for ‘Ravan Rising’, among others.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to be at Comic Con Mumbai and to be a part of this amazing community of pop culture enthusiasts. I’m thrilled to be here and to be able to share my love for comics and pop culture with everyone,” said Angad Bedi.

Special interactive sessions were also held with Sanjay Gupta in conversation with Siddhant Chaturvedi. A special session was also hosted with Raj and DK on their recently-released streaming series ‘Farzi’.

