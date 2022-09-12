The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified operations to remove encroachments in flood-affected regions of the state capital even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said there is no question of any disparity in the drive.

Talking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said eviction notices have been served on those who have built the buildings or houses on Rajakaluve (storm water channel), causing problems in the free flow of water or closing it totally, to clear them.

He said the recent floods had affected not only IT/BT companies and workers but also the common people as houses in low-lying areas too faced problems. The work on removal of all encroachments will be completed, he said.

Replying to a question, Bommai said the government has sought directions from courts in many cases. The courts will be seriously apprised of the situation. Several directions have been issued by courts in connection with flood related cases in the past. This time, the encroachments will be removed on a big scale, he added.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that directions have been given for authorities to clear 600 structures which have encroached the storm water drains in Bengaluru.

The operation has been intensified in Mahadevapura zone which houses major IT and BT companies – was the worst-affected during the recent heavy rains. Sources stated that one of the famous IT park owners in C.V. Raman Nagar had prevented the BBMP officials, who came to vacate encroachment, from their work.

Notice has been served to more than 15 owners of villas located on the Rainbow Drive Layout, which literally sunk in the water. The people had to be evacuated in boats and tractors from the layout. The owners have been asked to vacate the encroachments by themselves, and warned that if they do not do so, the BBMP would do it and owners have to bear the expenses.

